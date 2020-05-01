Menu
Health

13th death confirmed in NSW care home

by Frank Chung
1st May 2020 8:11 AM

 

Another resident of the Newmarch aged care home in Western Sydney has died after contracting coronavirus, the facility's thirteenth COVID-19 related death.

Anglicare Sydney has released a statement saying it was deeply saddened by the death on Thursday afternoon, and extended its deepest sympathies to the family.

It is NSW's 43rd coronavirus death, taking the national toll to 92.

"The coronavirus has had a devastating impact on all our residents and families as well as our staff over the last three weeks," the statement said.

On Thursday, another three Newmarch residents were identified as positive for coronavirus. A total of 34 residents and 22 staff members at the home have tested positive to the coronavirus.

Anglicare said the latest cases came despite "having strict procedures and enforced infection control practices in place".

"These new cases may reflect historical transmissions and reflect the rigorous and ongoing testing at Newmarch House. We will be investigating further how this has occurred."

The statement also said the home has been able to turn more attention to communicating with families, and window-visits were proving successful.

- AAP

