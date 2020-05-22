$1.8b boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects

QUEENSLAND has an $80 billion pipeline of "catalytic" projects on the table to kickstart the economy as the Morrison Government prepares to ramp up infrastructure spending around the country.

Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Michael McCormack will today announce a $1.8 billion funding boost for local councils to accelerate infrastructure upgrades and maintenance programs, funnelling money into struggling communities.

"This package will improve road safety and bolster the resilience of our local road networks, which will get Australians home sooner and safer, no matter where they live," Mr McCormack said.

The RACQ has called for a boost in road funding to help drive the Queensland economy out of its COVID coma.

It comes as RACQ and Queensland and Federal oppositions call on governments to seize on the need to turbocharge the economy by bringing forward major projects such as the $70 billion Southeast Queensland fast rail and $2.4 billion Coomera Connector, also known as the second M1.

RACQ head of public policy Rebecca Michael said the pandemic had created an opportunity to push ahead with "catalytic infrastructure" that would generate economic growth and fast track the recovery.

"When we look at roads … its not hyperbole to say they are the lifeblood of Queensland, if we invest in roads they support supply chains, support freight and they support tourism and we need growth in those areas if we are to see sustained economic recovery from this," she said.

Rebecca Michael from RACQ. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

But she said any spending needed to balance big projects with the "quick wins" from often-overlooked but vital maintenance and road-sealing projects.

Other major projects that could be brought forward include the $2.1 billion Moreton Connector, $1 billion Ipswich rail connection and $550 million Beerburrum to Nambour rail duplication.

BMD group executive director of operations Scott Power said any disruption to the company's order book, which includes the Sumner Rd interchange currently under construction, would likely be delayed months but it had been heartening to hear governments talk about using civil construction to help rebuild the economy.

"There's been a lot of talk in the industry having a pipeline because that's what we alway use to plan and invest in our people and our business," he said.

Sumners Road Interchange upgrade foreman Greg Farrer on site. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Labor's transport, infrastructure and regional development spokeswoman Catherine King said it was time to start "transformative, nation-building projects that have helped us escape the recessions of the past".

"Projects like high speed rail are big undertakings, but they would be transformative for Australia, and in particular Brisbane and southern Queensland," she said.

Mr McCormack, the Deputy Prime Minister, said he was working with Queensland Transport Minister Mark Bailey to identify projects that could be accelerated.

"We want shovel-ready projects so we can get money out the door," he said.

"One way out of the economic malaise in which we've found ourselves is through infrastructure because it flows on right throughout the economy. If you've got people building roads or working on rail lines or indeed building dams, which is something I'm very keen on … you've got work happening in the economy, the labour force is active and it flows right on through the communities."

On Tuesday Mr Bailey announced a $400 million stimulus package of new and accelerated road projects.

"The vast majority of this $400 million will go directly to our regions, supporting 360 jobs and helping us pave the way to recovery," he said.

The state government had also previously committed with the federal government to bring forward $185 million of safety, maintenance and road sealing works on key inland freight routes.

And there is a $5 billion pipeline of road projects due to start before the end of 2020 that are projected to create nearly 5000 jobs collectively.

LNP Leader Deb Frecklington called for the second M1 to be fast-tracked and has committed $550 million to get "shovels in the ground" if she wins the election in October.

"Fast-tracking transport infrastructure projects, both big and small, will provide immediate benefits with new construction jobs and deliver long-term economic benefits through less congestion," she said.

Infrastructure experts said it was unlikely mega-projects such as the Inland Rail, which would link Brisbane to Melbourne, and Cross River Rail could be accelerated due to their "scale and scope".

IN THE PIPELINE

● $70bn SEQ fast rail network

● $2.4bn Coomera Connector (M2)

● $2.1bn Moreton Connector

● $1bn Ipswich rail connection to Springfield via Ripley

● $550M Beerburrum to Nambour rail duplication

● Salisbury to Beaudesert passenger rail - no business case

● Increase Gold Coast line capacity - no business case

Originally published as $1.8b infrastructure boost as Qld eyes $80bn in projects