Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic Alice Springs coronavirus COVID-19 images
Generic Alice Springs coronavirus COVID-19 images
Health

46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

by Elise Williams
20th Apr 2020 9:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND police have now issued more than $1.5 million in COVID-19 infringement notices after another 46 people were fined for breaches in the past 24 hours.

The latest infringements amount to $61,000 in fines but are down on the 70 issued in the previous 24 hours.

 

 

Meanwhile, police turned 11 vehicles away from crossing into Queensland while 100 of the 1972 people they intercepted at border checks were directed into quarantine.

Another person was refused entry at a Queensland domestic airport terminal.

Police were not required to conduct any business compliance checks on non-essential businesses, while 40 checks were done on people in state-ordered quarantine.

Originally published as 46 more fines as coronavirus breaches pass $1.5 million

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

breaches coronavirus covid-19 fines queensland

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        premium_icon 'Mass confusion': PM blasted over school comments

        Education The Queensland Teachers Union president has slammed the PM for creating ‘mass confusion’ around whether parents should send their children to school next week.

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Five new cases: Lowest rise in more than a month

        Health Queensland coronavirus: Five new cases overnight, total at 999

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Two to three hours’ home schooling ‘enough’

        Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        premium_icon Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        Education Which children can go to school and how home schooling can work