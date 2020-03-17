Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
REACTION: Mayor Simon Richardson.
REACTION: Mayor Simon Richardson.
News

BLUESFEST FALLOUT: $59m lost to Northern Rivers’ economy

Javier Encalada
16th Mar 2020 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYRON Shire mayor Simon Richardson said the cancellation of Bluesfest 2020 was "necessary but disappointing".

Cr Richardson said the cancellation was disappointing for music fans but devastating for those who were going to trade or work during the event.

"So many people were looking at earning money from accommodation, companies offering services behind the scenes, tradies, and it moves like a wave towards the rest of the area's economy," he said.

"There will be a lot of businesses that will feel the pinch," he said.

The five-day event was expected to attract 100,000 people during the Easter weekend, but organisers were forced to cancel it due to the national reaction to the COVID-19 outbreak.

As part of a study commissioned by the festival, the event attracted $83.5 million into the New South Wales economy, and of that, $35.5 million was spent in local Byron Shire area with a total of $59.1 million spent in the Northern Rivers region.

Cr Richardson said this is the time for the community to unite behind the common effort to eradicate the outbreak.

"As a community we need to have faith in other, trust each other and perhaps not spend our time judging each other's responses to this," he said.

"It's about supporting each other; for those who can support local businesses to do so, for those who are hoarding things that others need perhaps reflect and pass them on to their neighbours.

"We get sick together or we get well together."

Cr Richardson said Byron Shire Council will be open as usual, offering normal services.

"We will be monitoring the situation with libraries, swimming pools and childcare, and we'll adhere to the authorities' guidelines," he said.

More Stories

Show More
bluesfest2020 byron bay byron shire council coronavirus mayor simon richardson
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Election day goes ahead despite mounting virus concerns

        premium_icon Election day goes ahead despite mounting virus concerns

        Council News The State Government has confirmed local government elections are on track for March 28 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

        • 17th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Death toll rises to five as COVID-19 cases surge

        Death toll rises to five as COVID-19 cases surge

        Health Working from home could soon become the new norm for Aussies

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

        News How Aussies are being urged to dob in their mates

        Time bomb: Father pleads for action on termite-riddle trees

        premium_icon Time bomb: Father pleads for action on termite-riddle trees

        News A tree in the same condition snapped and fell on his daughter's car