The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized on Saturday night. The search for a missing man goes on.
Breaking

Five-year-old dead after boat capsizes

by Cydonee Mardon
7th Jun 2020 10:29 AM
The body of a five-year-old child has been found after a boat capsized off Bulli Beach on Saturday night.

Police received multiple reports of screams coming from the water off the north end of Bulli headland at 6.30pm.

"The callers were reporting the multiple screams appeared to be coming off Bulli Headland from the rocks. They heard the screaming for quite some time and then it went quiet," a police spokesman said.

A helicopter was deployed and the air crew reported seeing a dark object in the water

The capsized boat was towed into Port Kembla Harbour on Sunday morning, where police divers located the body of the boy.

A 28-year-old man remains missing and a search for him continues.

Two other people, aged 23 and 31, were rescued and brought to safety before being flown to hospital for treatment.

They have since been released.

