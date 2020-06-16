‘A real show’: Man caught with weed hanging out of pants

GETTING caught with a bag of cannabis hanging out his pocket during police mobile patrols only added to the problems of a Cannon Valley man.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Andrew James Murray, 45, was stopped on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, on May 20.

"At about 6.15am police were conducting mobile patrols and saw a 2002 Mercedes van travelling along Shute Harbour Road and checks revealed the registration plates had been cancelled," Police Prosecutor Snr Sgt Jay Merchant said.

"The registration was cancelled and he no longer had insurance. The defendant tested positive - police could smell stale liquor and he had blood shot eyes.

"Police observed a clip seal bag hanging out of his right pocket with 5.7g of cannabis. He said he used it because he suffered from headaches and had smoked it the night before.

"He was taken to Proserpine Police Station where he recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .106."

Murray, who was self-represented, pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit, driving an uninsured vehicle, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving a vehicle with no plates and unlawful possession of cannabis.

He told the court he had lost his roofing job due to COVID-19 and couldn't afford to register the car.

"I had a big night at my mate's place - we were drinking bourbon and shooters - and jumped in the car and went home," he said.

Magistrate James Morton said having a bag of "ganga" hanging out his pocket was a "real show".

He fined Murray $533 for driving an uninsured vehicle, $427 for driving an unregistered vehicle, $213 for driving a vehicle with no plates, and $200 for unlawful possession of cannabis.

For driving a motor vehicle while over the middle alcohol limit, Murray was fined $1,050 and disqualified from driving for eight months.