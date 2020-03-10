Menu
Aussie singer Dan Sultan has been charged with indecent assault.
Music

ABC stands by Dan Sultan ahead of court date

by Amy Harris
10th Mar 2020 2:47 PM
The ABC's Kids music division will continue to represent embattled singer Dan Sultan while his upcoming indecent assault case goes through the courts.

A spokesman for the ABC confirmed the network will adopt a wait-and-see approach to the upcoming trial of Sultan who has been charged over an alleged historical assault dating back to 2008.

The singer, 36, will appear in Melbourne Magistrates Court on March 16 for his first appearance since being charged late last year.

The blues artist turned kids entertainer, who released his first children's album through the ABC in 2018, was charged by a specialised Melbourne sexual offence and child abuse investigation team based at Fawkner Police Station.

A spokesman for the ABC said Sultan, who has also appeared on The Wiggles and Play School, no longer has an outstanding contract with the ABC's television division.

However the singer is currently contracted to their music division headed up by Natalie Waller.

"Dan Sultan has no current contract with ABC Television or ABC iview (however) ABC Music does have a current contract with Mr Sultan covering children's content," a spokesman said.

"ABC will review that contract after the court hearing on March 16."

It comes after Sultan cancelled a string of scheduled live appearances and disabled his social media accounts prior to his court appearance.

