This one thing could cost you 10 demerit points

This one act could cost you 10 points and as much as a $457 fine.

This one act could cost you 10 points and as much as a $457 fine.

Residents in NSW and the ACT have been warned to hit the road responsibly this long weekend, with double demerit points kicking in tonight ahead of the first public holiday since COVID-19 restrictions eased.

"I'm really asking that every person that leaves their home to travel around New South Wales, whether to a remote area or here in Sydney, that they make really good choices," Deputy Commissioner Gary Worboys said today.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy, issued a similar warning to "selfish" and "irresponsible" drivers.

"There is no excuse to get behind the wheel and flagrantly flout the law," Mr Corboy said.

"The road rules have not changed, and we make no apologies for stopping selfish road users whose irresponsible driving put themselves and others at risk.

"The message is clear - if your driving puts you or others at risk, you will be stopped, and you will face the consequences of your actions."

While police will be cracking down on speeding and seatbelt offences, there's one act that could cost you a whopping 10 demerit points.

RELATED: Warning before double demerits kick in

RELATED: Conditions you can expect this long weekend

Drivers caught using their phones behind the wheel could lose 10 demerit points and cop a hefty fine. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

Drivers caught using their phones behind the wheel run the risk of not only losing the demerits, but copping a $344 or $457 (if phone use is detected in a school zone) fine, according to the NRMA.

This long weekend also marks only the second time Mobile Phone Detection Cameras will be operational around the state.

Unlike speed or red light cameras, the mobile phone detection cameras use artificial intelligence (AI) to determine whether a driver is distracted by a mobile device.

Police and Emergency Services Minister David Elliott said any dangerous behaviour on roads this weekend will not be tolerated.

"With the easing of restrictions on travel and going out to support restaurants and pubs ahead of the Queen's Birthday long weekend, the community is understandably itching to return to some form of normalcy," Mr Elliott said.

"Irresponsible or reckless behaviour that endangers others will not be tolerated - there's no excuse for not abiding by the road rules. The community has already been through enough already - we've had enough trauma."

The intrastate travel ban imposed in NSW at the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak was lifted on Monday - meaning you can now take a trip anywhere within the state.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters this morning that the long weekend is an "opportunity for people to enjoy the best that New South Wales has to offer in a safe way", and urged travellers to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time.

"Whilst we are doing very well - we're probably doing better than we anticipated at this stage of the pandemic - however, we have to be cautious, we have to be vigilant, we have to be safe," Ms Berejiklian said.

"The success will only continue if the good citizens of New South Wales continue to bring themselves forward for testing."

Originally published as Act that could cost you 10 points