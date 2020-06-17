Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Acclaimed actor Ernie Dingo has been involved in a violent incident at a train station after he was allegedly racially abused.
Acclaimed actor Ernie Dingo has been involved in a violent incident at a train station after he was allegedly racially abused.
Crime

Actor Ernie Dingo ‘whacks’ man over racial slur

by Zoe Smith
17th Jun 2020 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Acclaimed actor Ernie Dingo has been involved in a violent incident at a train station over an alleged racial slur.

Dingo, 63, was at Perth Railway Station on Wednesday morning waiting to board a train when a man reportedly walked past him and called him a "f---ing Abo".

Dingo said he "whacked" the man on the right side of his head, leading the alleged offender to slip between the platform and the train.

In an account written by Dingo and published by Ngaarda Media, Dingo said: "I chased him and scruffs him.

Ernie Dingo in his SBS and NITV travel show, Going Places With Ernie Dingo.
Ernie Dingo in his SBS and NITV travel show, Going Places With Ernie Dingo.

"'Say it again'. He is scared now and I whack him on the right side of his head.

"He slips and falls trying to get away, his foot falls between the platform and the train, I drag his arse away from the edge, as he is laying there I ask again, 'say it again, give me an excuse to whack you', he doesn't."

Dingo said he was told by two men nearby the man who made the racist comment may have had an intellectual disability.

"Well if he is gunna say that s--t to me, I'll have a go at him," he said.

"I'm 63. I don't take that s--t from anyone."

"I might make the news tonight.

"If it does, you heard it from me first and I wouldn't have minded if I caught the next train rather than not do anything about it and be angry on the train."

The respected actor is known for his work on TV's The Great Outdoors and Australian films including The Fringe Dwellers, Crocodile Dundee II and Blackfellas.

Originally published as Actor Ernie Dingo 'whacks' man over racial slur

ernie dingo racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pub, restaurant limits set to ease

        premium_icon Pub, restaurant limits set to ease

        Health Restrictions on crowd sizes at pubs and restaurants could be dramatically relaxed in Queensland as the Government considers introducing new rules within weeks.

        Deb’s last laugh as MPs turn guns on party president

        premium_icon Deb’s last laugh as MPs turn guns on party president

        Politics Frecklington stares down LNP boss as party room shows its support

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        VIRUS UPDATE: Zero new cases, funerals to change

        Health Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk updates state on coronavirus