Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Adrian Schrinner (left) and Patrick Condren.
Adrian Schrinner (left) and Patrick Condren.
Politics

Adrian Schrinner is the winner

by Jack McKay
29th Mar 2020 3:39 PM

ADRIAN Schrinner has been returned to the Brisbane lord mayoralty after Patrick Condren conceded defeat.

The Lord Mayor said he would now get on with the job and meet with the council CEO to prepare the Budget as the city responds to the coronavirus crisis.

"We need a Budget in place as soon as possible that responds to the challenges that we're facing right now," Cr Schrinner said.

"We need a Budget that supports the community, supports local business, supports residents and stays strong during the period.

"That is the first priority right now."

Mr Condren rang Cr Schrinner this afternoon to congratulate him on being elected to the city's top job.

"Huge thanks to all the (Queensland Labor) volunteers who supported my campaign over the past 6mths," Mr Condren tweeted.

"The show was nothing without them. I am in awe of their dedication it is extraordinary."

The latest ECQ results shows Cr Schrinner has a very healthy lead on the primary vote 46 per cent of the vote, compared to Mr Condren's 31.5 per cent.

More Stories

adrian schrinner council elections 2020 editors picks patrick condren

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        premium_icon 750,000 vote in Qld council elections today despite virus

        News MORE than a million people have voted early in Queensland's local governement elections which have been overshadowed by the threat of coronavirus.

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        70 more coronavirus cases, as Qld total hits 625

        Health The number of Queensland COVID-19 cases has jumped by 70 overnight

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Health The latest on COVID-19 from NSW and beyond

        ‘Madness’: Medics’ desperate call ahead of poll

        premium_icon ‘Madness’: Medics’ desperate call ahead of poll

        Politics Coronavirus Qld: Doctors don’t want council elections to proceed