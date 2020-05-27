Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Afghan government to free 900 Taliban prisoners

27th May 2020 8:39 PM

The Afghan government has urged the Taliban to extend a three-day ceasefire due to end on Tuesday night and also announced it is releasing 900 Taliban prisoners.

"It is important to extend the ceasefire and, in order to avoid bloodshed, the Afghan government is ready to extend it," Javid Faisal, the spokesman for the Afghan National Security Adviser, told a news conference on Tuesday.

The Taliban announced the three-day ceasefire to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr that ends the holy month of Ramadan. It expires at midnight on Tuesday.

Originally published as Afghan govt to free 900 Taliban prisoners

afghanistan prisoners taliban

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        premium_icon Border trade-off: What Premier’s willing to offer

        Business A “stressed” Annastacia Palaszczuk has faced influential business leaders and flagged what COVID-19 restrictions she’s willing to budge on.

        Action plan to kickstart Coast's virus recovery revealed

        premium_icon Action plan to kickstart Coast's virus recovery revealed

        Business Blueprint for action has emerged to help industries rebuild

        Court rejects appeal against Sekisui development

        premium_icon Court rejects appeal against Sekisui development

        News Judgement handed down after Sekisui development battle

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        Ruby Princess responsible for yet another Qld case

        News Coronavirus QLD: Premier give details of state’s latest COVID-19 case total