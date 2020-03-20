Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Some aged care homes have introduced infra-red temperature checks for all staff and visitors in a move to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
Some aged care homes have introduced infra-red temperature checks for all staff and visitors in a move to help control the spread of the coronavirus.
Health

Aged care homes doing infra-red temperature checks

20th Mar 2020 2:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO Brisbane North aged care homes have introduced infra-red temperature checks for all staff and visitors.

The measure was adopted this week at Carinity's Clifford House at Wooloowin and Hilltop at Kelvin Grove to help control the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).

The homes have also restricted entry to immediate family members, such as spouse and children, of the residents.

Carinity Hilltop aged care community staff member takes the temperature of work colleague Mark Rosales.
Carinity Hilltop aged care community staff member takes the temperature of work colleague Mark Rosales.

Carinity CEO Jon Campbell said there were also stringent procedures to be followed while visiting the facilities.

"Visiting hours have been restricted to two hours per day, seven days per week, with visits to take place only in the resident's room and for short durations," Mr Campbell said.

He said visitors should avoid physical contact with residents and maintain a distance of 1.5 metres between them and any other person when speaking with them.

"Visitors are required to avoid communal spaces, like dining areas, and thoroughly wash hands with antibacterial soap before and after visiting our homes," Mr Campbell said.

"Residents should not be taken out of the facility as this will increase the risk of their infection and place other residents at increased risk.

"These new measures are in addition to Carinity's comprehensive infection management and control system to be followed by anyone entering a Carinity service including visitors, staff, contractors, suppliers, volunteers, chaplains and health professionals.

"This virus is a serious challenge to the community but if we work together, we can help to minimise the impact on everyone's health,

"It is our utmost priority to reduce the risk to the health and safety of our staff and vulnerable residents," Mr Campbell said.

coronaviruspromo

Originally published as Aged care homes do temp checks

aged care coronavirus editors picks health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        premium_icon COVID-19 bans could remain until October

        Health An adviser to Scott Morrison says travel bans and social distancing will stay until October, with predictions we'll have two million cases by Anzac Day.

        Beauty therapist slaps groover at Elton concert

        premium_icon Beauty therapist slaps groover at Elton concert

        Offbeat Woman hit a fellow concert goer twice for dancing

        Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

        premium_icon Camper numbers cut at popular Teewah campsite

        News Tourist operator calls state’s decision ‘kneejerk’

        Mayor leaves floor to challengers as runway issue bites

        premium_icon Mayor leaves floor to challengers as runway issue bites

        Council News Mayoral candidates square off on the key issue of new runway