Airline’s plan to bring Aussies home

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
15th May 2020 5:17 AM
BRISBANE Airport will host regular international repatriation flights from next week, allowing Australians stranded abroad to return home without seeking dedicated charter services.

Qatar Airways has announced that from next Thursday it will be operating three flights per week to Brisbane Airport from the Qatari capital Doha, with linking flights available from other European destinations.

Operating on an Airbus A350-1000, each flight will offer 46 business seats and 281 economy seats.

The new service would be an opportunity for overseas Australians to return home, according to Qatar Airways group chief executive Mr. Akbar Al Baker.

"We know this is an anxious time for many stranded travellers around the world who want to be with their families and loved ones during this difficult time," Mr Al Baker said.

Qatar Airways previously transported more than 5000 travellers and 270 tonnes of cargo while operating out of Brisbane between late April and early May after receiving previous short-term flight approval.

 

 

"Qatar Airways received exceptional approval to operate short term services to Brisbane to repatriate the many tourists, students and diplomats who wanted to go back to their home countries," Mr Al Baker said.

"With the resumption of these (three, weekly) flights, we are supporting critical passenger movements, and aiming to alleviate some of those anxieties."

The company will now operate 21 passenger flights into Australia from Doha, including four flights per week to Perth as well as daily flights out of Sydney and Melbourne - with connections from Qatar Airways' 16 destinations in Europe, including London, Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam.

The airline plans to add an additional seven European destinations by the end of June.

 

Originally published as Airline's plan to bring Aussies home

