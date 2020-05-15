Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Aldi has recalled a juice product from stores across Australia over fears it could cause serious illness.
Aldi has recalled a juice product from stores across Australia over fears it could cause serious illness.
Breaking

Juice product recalled

by Shireen Khalil
15th May 2020 5:05 PM

Aldi has been forced to recall PICK'D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L from stores across the country over fears it could cause serious illness.

The product, which is sold in West Australia, South Australia, Victoria and the ACT and also

select stores across New South Wales, is contaminated with Mycotoxin - Patulin and may cause illness if consumed.

 

PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L recalled from Aldi stores. Picture: Food Standards Australia and New Zealand
PICK’D Cloudy Apple Juice 2L recalled from Aldi stores. Picture: Food Standards Australia and New Zealand

 

"Customers should not consume this product and return the recalled product to the place of purchase for a full refund," the Food Standards Australia and New Zealand advised.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice.

Originally published as Aldi recalls juice product across stores

aldi editors picks food recall juice

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        premium_icon XXXX yeah! Free beer for Qld pubs

        News Queensland pubs and clubs are set to open their doors for the first time in weeks, and the beer tab for a lucky selection of them is set to be picked up.

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        One Qld case recorded as easing of restrictions looms

        News Only 20 active cases remaining in Queensland at present

        From little things, big things grow: Nursery grows into hub

        premium_icon From little things, big things grow: Nursery grows into hub

        News The history of a community nursery that has grown into a much loved community hub...

        Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        premium_icon Corona cops who’ll enforce our restaurant rules

        News Regular law-enforcement officers could be freed up