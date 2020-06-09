Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Images from the Grafton Black Lives Matter rally at Market Square.
Images from the Grafton Black Lives Matter rally at Market Square. Adam Hourigan
Letters to the Editor

All lives matter, including the young

9th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OPINION:

YES, black lives matter.

But when it comes to stating the obvious without any aspect of racism, all lives matter - black, white and all other racial blends.

Old lives matter, young lives matter and all ages in between matter, regardless of race or religion.

But when it comes to innocent children, we, too, often hear of horrific cases here in Australia where babies and toddlers have been subjected to slow, painful deaths as the result of injuries, abuse, molestation, even starvation, at the hands of parents or guardians who have often previously come to the attention of child-welfare authorities.

It points to systemic incompetence and failure by the authorities to act.

And this extends all the way to ministerial and government oversight of an obvious problem swept under the carpet.

No mass protests, no riots, no chants, no placards, no media championing the cause of little lives lost.

Sad, really, but nothing will change until attitudes do.

JOHN MIKKELSEN, Noosa

More Stories

Show More
black lives matter child protection letter to the editor opinion
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man dies after leg was bitten by huge shark near Tweed

        Man dies after leg was bitten by huge shark near Tweed

        Breaking A Queensland surfer has died after being attacked by a 3m shark in a horror attack off the northern NSW coast this morning.

        Some people just should not breed

        premium_icon Some people just should not breed

        Opinion Why children must be removed from toxic homes

        Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        premium_icon Full list: Every nominee for Queenslander of the Year

        News Police officer to celebrity chef among nominees

        Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        premium_icon Inside story of one woman’s drive to crush COVID-19 crisis

        News Doctor has fought 15 years to keep Queenslanders healthy