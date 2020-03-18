Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police are investigating an alleged double murder that took place at Calliope Caravan Park late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.
Police are investigating an alleged double murder that took place at Calliope Caravan Park late on Thursday afternoon, 6 December 2018.
Crime

Alleged double axe murder case delayed

liana walker
18th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of the Calliope double axe murder had his case adjourned once again for six months when it was mentioned in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday.

John Bircsak, 64, was charged with two counts of murder after two bodies, a woman, 60 and a man, 63, were discovered at Calliope Caravan Park on December 6, 2018.

Defence lawyer Megan Jones said the matter was awaiting a sentencing date in another court and she suspected it may be delayed in light of coronavirus concerns.

At the time of the alleged offending it was reported police were called about 5pm to the Stowe Rd caravan park where the body of a man was found outside his caravan with significant head injuries.

The man was taken to Gladstone Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations led officers to a nearby caravan in which they found a woman's body.

Police told media a tomahawk-like axe was found near the crime scene.

The matters will be before the court again on September 15.

More Stories

Show More
alleged calliope double murder gladstone courts gladstone crime gladstone magistartes court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        How to self-isolate the right way and how it’s enforced

        Health There are tough new penalties for those required to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic. Here’s what you need to know, including when and how to do it.

        • 18th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Candidates clash in fiery Division 8, 9 debates

        premium_icon Candidates clash in fiery Division 8, 9 debates

        Council News Candidates clashed last night in lively forums. WATCH THE REPLAY

        All your coronavirus questions answered

        All your coronavirus questions answered

        Health There is a lot of confusion as governments scramble

        Sick medics go untested amid shortages

        premium_icon Sick medics go untested amid shortages

        Health Coronavirus tests rationed in global shortage