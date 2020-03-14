VIDEO: Man arrested filling up stolen car at servo

A MAN who allegedly stole a hire car, has been filmed being arrested by police while filling up the vehicle with fuel at a Cairns service station.

Officers from the Queensland Police Service's Tactical Crime Squad have charged the 38-year-old man from Degarra, about 60km north of Port Douglas, with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Police have alleged the man hired a rental car in Cairns on March 1, however failed to return the vehicle by March 3.

About 12pm on Friday, police intercepted the vehicle and apprehended the man at a fuel station along Mulgrave Rd in Woree.

Screenshot of man about to be arrested by police at a Cairns service station.

Footage released by QPS shows the man leaning against the white vehicle while refuelling, speaking to a female passenger, who has stepped outside the vehicle.

Suddenly, three officers rush the duo, forcing the man onto the ground to arrest him.

The pair are then taken away from the scene.

The vehicle was recovered by police in a good condition.

The man is scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court on March 26.