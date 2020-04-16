Menu
Amy Shark’s sweet gesture to her Nan

by Amy Price
16th Apr 2020 12:03 PM
KNOWING she can't visit her relatives during the COVID-19 pandemic, Queensland singing star Amy Shark has a sweet way of showing her grandmother she misses her.

"My Nan's a sucker for chocolate so any time I miss her I leave chocolates at her door," Shark told The-Courier-Mail, adding, "but I take one first."

The six-time ARIA Award winner, who has been in isolation with her husband Shane Billings at their Gold Coast home since returning from the US last month, is the latest high profile Queenslander to join the State Government's Care Army assisting Queensland seniors.

Gold Coast singer Amy Shark, pictured at Broadbeach on Wednesday, is linking with the Care Army to assist Queensland seniors during the COVID-19 crisis. Picture: Nigel Hallett
Gold Coast singer Amy Shark, pictured at Broadbeach on Wednesday, is linking with the Care Army to assist Queensland seniors during the COVID-19 crisis. Picture: Nigel Hallett

It comes after she performed from her lounge room as part of Global Citizen and WHO's Together At Home concert series this month.

"Right now the older generation need us more than ever," Shark said. "I've always been very close to my grandparents so to not be able to give them a giant hug is hard."

"I encourage everyone to join the care army. Make the time to call up an oldie for a chat, maybe you could pick up their groceries, buy them some flowers."

COVID-19 seniors taskforce co-chair Kate Jones said new data, released today, showed that 7,000 of the 25,000 volunteers were aged between 18 and 34.

"Amy Shark is a great example of a young Queenslander who wants to give back during this tough time," she said.

"Right now there's a lot to be worried about. It's great to see young Queenslanders are stepping up at a time we need them most."

Shark is set to release her anticipated second album later this year.

Originally published as Amy Shark's sweet gesture to her Nan

