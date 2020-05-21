Andrew Moloney offer UFC stars way out of US travel ban

Over the past 24 hours, Andrew Moloney has been asked the same question on loop.

Specifically, how the bloody hell did you do it?

With most of the planet still locked down by COVID-19, how did Australia's sole boxing champion manage to travel 14,000km - and on three flights, no less - for what now shapes as a blockbuster Las Vegas title fight in June.

Think about it.

When Andrew and twin brother Jason jetted out of Sydney late last week, you still couldn't go for coffee.

And even now with pubs still waiting to serve beers, these boxing brothers are bunkered down in a sprawling house which, just off a still deserted Las Vegas strip, is being paid for by no less than famed US promoter Bob Arum.

Which has obviously raised more than a couple of eyebrows.

"And I get it," Andrew told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday, having just completed a training session with his brother inside their new digs.

"After seeing our story in the paper this week, I'm sure plenty of people have thought to themselves 'who are these blokes?'.

"And that's because, right now, Jason and I are underrated in Australia.

"A lot of people are still unaware of the level we're fighting at."

But when that becomes clear, well, you don't need to ask that opening question anymore.

Put simply, Andrew Moloney is the No.1 boxer in Australia right now.

A WBA super flyweight champion whose ability - and belt - is why Arum has flown both he and brother Jason, a No.2-ranked bantamweight, into the US to be part of boxing's hyped return in June.

"And defending a world title in Las Vegas, it's what you dream about," Andrew added. "It's why we jumped on a plane as soon as we could."

Better, Australia's No.1 fighter is also now helping UFC featherweight champ Alex Volkanovski earn his own US title fight.

As recently as Tuesday, Volkanovski was convinced the only way he would fight any time soon was as part of the 'Fight Island' concept being finalised by UFC president Dana White.

But then, he was alerted to The Daily Telegraph's Moloney story.

"So Alex reached out and we've since been in contact," Andrew explained. "I've told him if he needs help with anything, including the application process, he just needs to let me know.

"And it would be the same with (UFC middleweight) Rob Whittaker.

"Given the level those two guys are at, I'm sure they could also get into the US if they apply."

Certainly, the Moloney brothers have received their share of calls, texts and social media messages in recent days.

Everyone wanting in on the secret to a journey that, late last week, saw these fighting twins travel from their homes in Kingscliff to Brisbane airport, where they then caught a flight to Sydney, stayed overnight, then flew on to San Francisco before finally getting a third flight into Las Vegas.

"So a lot of people have been reaching out," Andrew explained. "Wanting to know how we got over here.

"And while the paperwork is a big thing, another key ingredient is having a world title.

"(Laughs) I've told people who are wanting to get over here they might have to get hold of one of those too."