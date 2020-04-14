Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
FILE PHOTO: Police are searching for a young man who attempted to hold up the Aussie World Garage this morning.
FILE PHOTO: Police are searching for a young man who attempted to hold up the Aussie World Garage this morning.
Breaking

Armed man on the run after attempted servo theft

Ashley Carter
by
14th Apr 2020 7:03 AM | Updated: 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARMED man is on the loose after he attempted to rob the Aussie World Garage early this morning.

Sunshine Coast Acting CIB officer-in-charge Tim Byrnes said the man arrived at the service station on a bicycle about 4.45am and approached the cashier armed with a knife.

"This young bloke has gone there on a bike, he's gone in and attempted to rob the console operator," Detective Senior Sergeant Byrnes said.

"Somehow, he's fled empty handed."

The man left his bicycle at the scene and fled on foot. Police are on scene this morning searching the surrounding areas.

Snr-Sgt Byrnes said there was a reported sighting on the other side of the Bruce Highway, but so far the man had evaded capture.

He said CCTV would help investigators find the offender.

More to come.

More Stories

armed robbery aussie world aussie world garage glenview scd crime sunshine coast policem editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        premium_icon ‘Nurses under threat’: Testers lack protective gear

        Health Nurses and doctors are under-protected as they battle COVID-19, the head of the Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland sensationally claimed.

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases

        COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        premium_icon COVID-19 words and questions keeping Aussies awake at night

        Health Many Australians are still confused by COVID-19

        CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        premium_icon CORONAVIRUS: Couple in hotel lockdown hold grave concerns

        News ‘Someone was having a major meltdown … followed by security telling him that he was...