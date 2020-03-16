Menu
Police generic, crime scene, police tape
Crime

Police seize replica gun, charge man with armed robbery

Zara Gilbert
Melanie Plane
15th Mar 2020 6:05 PM | Updated: 16th Mar 2020 5:44 AM
LATEST 11PM: POLICE have allegedly located a replica gun and arrested a man after an alleged armed robbery in Park Avenue on Sunday afternoon. 

It will be alleged just before 3pm a man entered the Foodworks store on Main Street and attempted to purchase a packet of cigarettes.

After the man's key card was declined he allegedly produced what appeared to be a firearm and took the cigarettes from the attendant before leaving left the scene in a vehicle.

Police attended and conducted patrols of the area before a man was located and arrested in a car at Park Avenue a short time later.

A replica firearm was also found in the vehicle.

A 32-year-old Kawana man has been charged with armed robbery, enter premises with intent and possession of utensils.

He is due in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow (March 16).

INITIAL 5.30PM: One man, armed with what appeared to be a firearm allegedly robbed the Foodworks on Main St, Park Avenue at 2.30pm today.

The man allegedly entered the store and attempted to purchase a pack of cigarettes. After being unable to pay, he produced the alleged firearm and escaped with the pack in a car.

No arrests have been made at this point. Investigations are ongoing.

