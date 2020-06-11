Menu
Sam Armytage is being sued.
Armytage, Seven sued for racial vilification

11th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

Channel Seven, Sam Armytage and commentator Prue MacSween are being sued for racial vilification over a 2018 discussion on Sunrise.

The decision to take the complaint to Federal Court was made after discussions at the Australian Human Rights Commission crumbled.

The court case stems from a segment on ﻿Sunrise in March 2018 where the panel - which including Armytage, MacSween and radio host Ben Davis - suggested a second stolen generation was needed to help Aboriginal children.

"Just like the first Stolen Generation where a lot of kids were taken for their wellbeing, we need to do it again," MacSween said on the program.

The discrimination case is being led by Susan Moriarty and Associates, which in a statement said the eight Aboriginal complainants were "forced" to take their case to the Federal Court after settlement discussions collapsed.

 

Originally published as Armytage, Seven sued for racial vilification

