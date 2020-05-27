Aussie named as victim in man’s alleged rampage, court hears

A man who attacked an Australian tourist, who stepped in to help stop a bloody attack in a Croatian nightclub, has been charged for the alleged rampage.

A man who attacked an Australian tourist, who stepped in to help stop a bloody attack in a Croatian nightclub, has been charged for the alleged rampage.

An Australian tourist who stepped in to help stop a bloody attack in a Croatian nightclub was among four people, including a police officer, who were stabbed by Hrvoje Sabic, 43, a court in Split heard this week.

Sabic, charged with attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and two acts of attempted grievous bodily harm, was in court to face charges over the alleged rampage at the Tropic Nightclub in the seaside holiday town of Split, which was sparked after he was kicked out for threatening to urinate on the floor.

The court heard he left the club but returned with a 19cm knife and began attacking off-duty police officer Ivica Delic, 50, a friend of bar manager Drazen Buljubasic, 38.

Hrvoje Sabic, accused of stabbing four people in the Tropic Nightclub in Split, in court in Croatia on Tuesday May 26.

Sabic also allegedly attacked security guard Mario Saric, 37, and Sydney man Dayne Corbishley, who was hospitalised with his injuries.

Corbishley was cut on the legs as he tried to prevent the alleged attacker from going wild,

the court heard.

Sabic claimed he was only "partly responsible" for the alleged attack which happened on July 19 last year.

At a previous hearing, Sabic threatened prison guards he would "shoot them from a double-barrelled rifle".

Mr Buljubasic, the club manager, said the attack happened in the early hours of the morning.

"I did not see the moment when Sabic stabbed our Australian guest but I saw the Aussie later in the hospital. It was between two and three o'clock in the morning when all of that happened," he said, according to a court translation.

"Waiters have warned me that the guest who was under the influence of alcohol or drugs wanted to pee in the middle of the club.

"It was the first time I saw Mr Sabic. I have accompanied him at the exit of the club without problems."

Dayne Corbishley, of Sydney, was stabbed in a bar in Croatia. Picture: Instagram

Mr Delic, who had stopped in for a drink, said the club was filled with tourists on the night of the stabbing.

"Guests were mostly foreign tourists that night. We never understood what was the purpose of the attack as no one of the victims knew Hrvoje Sabic from before", he said.

Judge Visnja Strinic noted that Mr Corbishley had not provided a statement to the court.

Sabic tried to claim in court that he had been attacked before he went on his stabbing spree.

"This is all made up. The real footage was not shown. That is why I partly accept my responsibility", Sabic said.

"What was the policeman doing in the nightclub at three in the morning?"

Sabic broke both his legs when he ran from police on the night of the stabbing and jumped a fence.

He told a court in February that he should be given "cyanide".

Blood spatters near the Tropic Nightclub in Split, Croatia, after the attack where Australian Dayne Corbishley was injured.

"It is best to give me 20 years, the judiciary and the police ruined my life. Give me cyanide that I no longer have to listen to as he mentions that I am a recidivist," according to a translation.

"I'm upset, I feel tingling, I'm not good in my head, I'm falling apart, I don't sleep, I haven't bathed for 20 days, I'm on therapy."

Sabic's girlfriend and a waiter from the nightclub were also due to testify this week.

Mr Corbishley declined to comment.

