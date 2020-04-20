Australia's incredible virus milestone

The rate of coronavirus infections has reached a new low in our biggest states, with Queensland reporting no new cases at all in the last 24 hours.

The consistently low numbers have given us more "options" for easing social distancing restrictions than most other countries, according to Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. But that easing can only happen if Australians continue to follow the rules.

"The reason we have stability in the numbers, and the reason we've been successful in suppressing the virus, is because the vast majority of Victorians are doing the right thing. Frustrating, very difficult, no one is enjoying it, but people are following the rules and it is working, making a big difference," Mr Andrews said this morning.

"That gives us options down the track that would not be available to us without this, the very low case numbers. Options that are not available to many cities, states or countries right across the world, where the virus has got away from them.

"If we stick together, we will get to the other side, and faster. Let's keep this performance going. That gives us options. We can properly, in a cautious way, examine those in the weeks and months ahead. Then we can potentially make changes."

Mr Andrews said National Cabinet will discuss the "prerequisites" for loosening restrictions when it meets tomorrow.

There are more than 6600 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, with 2963 in New South Wales, 1329 in Victoria, 1019 in Queensland, 435 in South Australia, 545 in Western Australia, 195 in Tasmania, 103 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory.

The death toll stands at 72. The latest victim is a 94-year-old resident from the Anglicare Newmarch House nursing home in western Sydney.