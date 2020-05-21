Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 20-month-girl was killed in NSW’s south overnight. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
A 20-month-girl was killed in NSW’s south overnight. Picture: AAP Image/Joel Carrett
News

Baby girl dies in driveway tragedy

21st May 2020 7:20 AM

A 20-month-old girl has died from her injuries after she was struck by a 4WD on the driveway of a southern NSW property overnight.

Police say officers were called to Enfield Street, Corowa - about 60km west of Albury - at around 5pm yesterday to reports of a the girl being hit by a Toyota Hilux.

They said despite attempts to revive her, she died at the scene.

A crime scene was set up and specialist forensic police were called to examine the driveway.

The driver of the vehicle - a 74-year-old man - was arrested and taken to hospital for mandatory testing, before being taken to Corowa Police Station to assist police with inquiries.

However, NSW Police have said this morning he has been released pending further investigations.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

 

Originally published as Baby girl dies in driveway tragedy

More Stories

Show More
4wd collision editors picks nsw

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Noosa Mayor tested for coronavirus after sore throat

        premium_icon Noosa Mayor tested for coronavirus after sore throat

        News Noosa Mayor Clare Stewart has been tested for coronavirus after developing "a sore throat and a bit of cough". She's urging locals to do the same if unwell.

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        One new COVID-19 case confirmed in heated press conference

        News Premier update on COVID-19 cases in Queensland

        23,000 JOBS: Opening borders to southerners ‘top priority’

        premium_icon 23,000 JOBS: Opening borders to southerners ‘top priority’

        News Coast operators desperately need the state’s borders to reopen

        $65m water park and eco resort to kickstart tourism

        premium_icon $65m water park and eco resort to kickstart tourism

        Business $65m Actventure water park and eco resort to boost tourism