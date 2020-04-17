Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Princess Beatrice has been forced to cancel her royal wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Princess Beatrice has been forced to cancel her royal wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Celebrity

Beatrice officially cancels royal wedding

by Francesca Bacardi
17th Apr 2020 7:35 AM

Princess Beatrice and fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have officially called off their wedding in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple, who were set to wed at St. James's Palace in London on May 29 with a reception hosted by Queen Elizabeth II to follow at Buckingham Palace, confirmed the news on Thursday.

 

"There are no plans to switch venues or hold a bigger wedding. They aren't even thinking about their wedding at this time," a spokesman for the couple told People.

"There will come a time to rearrange, but that's not yet."

 

coronaviruspromo

The UK government announced on Thursday that the nationwide lockdown would continue at least three more weeks.

In early March, a royal insider said that COVID-19 could impact Beatrice and Mozzi's nuptials.

Mozzi, 37, the son of France-based Count Alessandro "Alex" Mapelli-Mozzi, proposed to Beatrice, 31, during a romantic trip to the Italian island of Capri last September.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.

Originally published as Beatrice officially cancels royal wedding

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 princess beatrice royal wedding

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The low bar for students’ home learning

        premium_icon The low bar for students’ home learning

        Education As the State Opposition warns of a two-tier education system, the Government has revealed how much schoolwork students will be expected to perform in term two.

        Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        premium_icon Q&A: Everything you need to know about Term 2

        Education Which children can go to school and how home schooling can work

        Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        premium_icon Cops dish out $100K in Covid-19 fines in just 24 hours

        News Police hand out $100K in Covid-19 fines to Queenslanders

        Doctor’s warning as future plans put on hold

        premium_icon Doctor’s warning as future plans put on hold

        Health Junior doctors could be moved to COVID-19 frontline