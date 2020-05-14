Beautician’s ‘gut-wrenching’ closure comes to an end

Natasha Ball and Sarah Landy from Briella Beautiful in Ipswich. The beauty salon is set to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown in a new location.

BEAUTICIAN and small business owner Natasha Ball is looking forward to welcoming back her customers over the coming days as more coronavirus restrictions ease across the state.

From Saturday, nail and beauty salons across Queensland will be able to trade once again while catering for a maximum of 10 clients at one time with COVID-safe plans in place.

Miss Ball was forced to close her business, Briella Beautiful, for a number of weeks following the announcement from the Federal Government that all non-essential businesses would need to close to flatten the curve and stop the deadly virus from spreading.

It was a hard blow for the small business owner, who only opened the Ipswich salon last year.

"It was very gut-wrenching for all of us," Miss Ball said.

"It was a time of uncertainty, and made me feel sick, not knowing what was coming next.

"We all had bills to pay, rent, groceries, things like that, but no money coming in.

"My girls weren't eligible for the JobSeeker payments so everyone was worried."

While the nail and beauty treatment options were off the table for a few weeks, Miss Ball introduced an extra service this week - hair styling and cutting to help the business survive.

She introduced the service before the announcement was made that all other beauty treatments could resume.

She has also moved her shopfront from Grange Rd to Blackstone Rd in Eastern Heights.

In order to ensure the salon is safe for staff and customers, Miss Ball will resume all of her services on Monday, May 18.

"We have opted to commence on Monday to give us a little more time to get a few things in place," she said.

"I will be doing some extra training with the girls, making sure they know everything needs to be cleaned at the beginning and end of the day, as well as throughout the day before and after appointments.

"We also want to ensure we have the correct data and details for every customer so if contact tracing is required we can appropriately contact the correct people."

Miss Ball has also been helping to implement these and many more COVID-safe plans for other salons to adhere to.

With life slowly returning back to normal, Miss Ball said she was looking forward to seeing her regular customers again.

"We were fully booked out before all of this happened, and then we had a drastic downfall," she said.

"We had a really good January and February, so we are hoping that momentum will once again pick up.

"We have missed a lot of our customers."

Briella Beautiful is located at 63 Blackstone Rd, Eastern Heights. You can contact them by searching Briella Beautiful on Facebook and Instagram.