What you can (and can’t) have done at your beauty salon

IF YOU have been counting down the days till beauty salons open, there is good news and bad.

Queensland beauticians will be operating from this Saturday but with limited treatments and bookings available.

Here's what you can and can't do.

L – R Carla Alderton, Nicole Hague, Lisa Hanson and Kelly Tengdahl prepare for the reopening of Adore Dolls Parlour in Miami. Picture: Tertius Pickard

Thanks to stage one of COVID-19 restrictions easing at 11.59pm tonight in Queensland, beauty salons will be able to operate but with a maximum of 10 customers at one time (not including staff) and must apply the one person per four square metre rule where possible.

They can operate by appointment only and must keep a register of clients to assist contact tracing.

Staff also to create a COVID-safe plan, complete a mandatory government checklist and adhere to existing infection control standards.

ALLOWED IN STAGE 1

- Facials

- Nail painting

- Manicures

- Pedicures

- Eyelash extensions

- Eyebrow shaping

- Waxing

- Laser hair removal

NOT ALLOWED IN STAGE 1

- Saunas

- Steam rooms

- Spray tanning

- Tattoo

- Body piercing

- Microneedling

- Full body exfoliation

- Vinchy shower

- Massage services (unless performed by a qualified massage therapist)

- Any skin penetration service (unless performed by a registered health practitioner)

- Water-based spa services

- Non-therapeutic hydrotherapy tubs

- Whirlpool tubs

- More than 10 customers allowed in the business at once

