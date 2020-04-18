Menu
The Darwin Beer Can Regatta at Mindil Beach has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus. Pic Glenn Campbell
Beer Can Regatta canned over COVID-19 restrictions

by NATASHA EMECK
18th Apr 2020 2:30 PM
DARWIN's iconic Beer Can Regatta has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Darwin Lions Club organisers announced that the 2020 Beer Can Regatta planned for August 2 had been cancelled due to COVID-19.

"The organising committee's thoughts are with local people and businesses and we send our thanks to all of you who were ready and willing to support this year's event," the post said.

"We will be back, and we look forward to celebrating future events with you as we head for the event's 50th anniversary."

