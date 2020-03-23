‘Beyond tragic’: Duo’s heartbreak over island drowning

TWO men have been praised for their efforts in trying to save a 20-year-old woman who drowned at Bribie Island on Sunday.

The woman was swimming at the beach near Ocean Beach Camping Ground just before 1pm when she died in front of several onlookers.

Two men - Jacob Cowan and Jesse Collingwood - were among the people who attempted to save her.

Their efforts have drawn praise from the victim's family and first responders.

"Hands down the most heartbreaking experience in my life," Mr Collingwood said on Facebook.

A 20-year-old woman drowned on Bribie Island yesterday. Those who tried to save her life have been praised by her family. Picture: James Abernethy

"Carrying a 20 year old lifeless girl to shore was beyond tragic. Hug your loved ones. Hold them close, cherish moments, appreciate the very limited time you have on this earth you never know when your day is done.

"Rest In Peace to the lovely girl who sadly passed and to all the courageous people involved today you know who you are - you are all heroes in my books."

Mr Cowan added that he too was proud of how several complete strangers handled the situation together.

"Everyone did their absolute best effort and you should all be so proud of yourselves, unfortunately the outcome today wasn't the best but we all did an amazing job," he wrote on Facebook.

Their efforts drew praise from the victim's aunty, as well as a police officer.

"Thank you so much for everything you did, my beautiful niece is now an angel in the sky but we are eternally grateful for all that you did #ripmybeautifulniece," she wrote on Facebook.

"I am one of the QPS officers that responded and never got a chance to say what an amazing job - you, Jacob Cowan and all the other outstanding young guys and girls did to try and save a precious life," the officer added.

"You all did the absolute best you could and while it was a tragic outcome you can hold your head high. So I salute you all Sir."

Originally published as 'Beyond tragic': Duo's heartbreak over Bribie Island drowning