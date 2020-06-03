Big Felise on edge for Souths star

Melbourne's Origin backrower Felise Kaufusi says Souths star Cameron Murray is even more of a threat after his move to the edge as both NRL teams look for a crucial win in their Friday night clash.

Murray now switches between the second row and middle depending on their forwards rotation and was a standout in the round three restart despite his team falling to the Sydney Roosters.

The 22-year-old scored a try, set up another and also made 38 tackles. The pair have met before in State of Origin and Kaufusi said the move from lock had made Murray, who he will mark at AAMI Park, even more dangerous.

"He's been playing really well, especially towards the back end of last year and playing on an edge has made him more dangerous," Kaufusi said on Tuesday.

"He's a quality player and it's going to be a big challenge but one I'm up for."

Murray, meanwhile, was on guard for the Kaufusi and company as the Storm look to respond to their own round three disappointment against Canberra.

Cameron Murray, putting the clamps on Rooster Angus Crichton last weekend, is bracing himself for Kaufusi’s onslaught. Picture: AAP

"Felise is a strike player with Melbourne so we will look to defend him in numbers and hopefully do a good job," Murray said.

"We know how good Storm are. They don't have too many bad games so we're expecting them to play the way they've proved they can play … we're going to have to play our best to beat them."

Kaufusi said he was surprised by the pace of the game under one referee and Storm skipper Cameron Smith had reinforced this week that they needed to quickly adjust.

"Once you're on the back foot it really takes a few tackles to try and regain that structure or momentum," the 28-year-old said.

"And if someone pokes their head through or makes a break all hell breaks loose. "Cam's (Smith) main messaging has been learning from the weekend and being able to adapt - I've been hearing that word a lot this week from him - to the game that it is now.

"It's not us at all, we're always so structured … it's a big change for us but if we're going to compete this year we're going to have to make some changes."

Originally published as Big Felise on edge for Souths star