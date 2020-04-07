Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
George Pell
George Pell
Crime

Bishop says Pell ruling ends 'uncertainty'

by Megan Neil
7th Apr 2020 12:10 PM

A Victorian bishop says he hopes the High Court decision to overturn Cardinal George Pell's child sexual abuse convictions will mark the end of a distressing process.

Bishop of Ballarat Paul Bird said the case had divided opinions in legal circles and the general community, and particularly in his diocese because of Cardinal Pell's early connections there.

"Now that the highest court in the land has given a judgement, I hope this will bring some sense of resolution to all those affected by the proceedings," Bishop Bird said on Tuesday.

Originally published as Bishop says Pell ruling ends 'uncertainty'

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks george pell sex abuse

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        premium_icon School closed after shock COVID-19 test result

        Health A major Sunshine Coast school is closed today after it's believed a staff member tested positive to coronavirus yesterday.

        Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        premium_icon Dummy’s guide to new home isolation rules

        Health Households now be able to invite over two close family or friends

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk issues a final warning after rules flouted

        Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        premium_icon Teachers in crisis: 400 calls for support every day

        News Teachers on frontline are calling for help in unprecedented numbers