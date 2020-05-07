Menu
Two Sunshine Coast men have been charged after a series of fraud complaints relating to line dancing events. Photo: File
Crime

Boot scootin’ fraud accused leave victims $300K in hole

Staff reporter
7th May 2020 10:30 AM
POLICE have charged two men with more than 200 offences each after they allegedly defrauded hundreds of victims through a line dancing company.

As a result of information given from a member of the public to Crime Stoppers, police attended a Kings Beach unit yesterday and located two men.

Police allege a 38-year-old Kings Beach man and a 67-year-old Kings Beach man committed fraud offences by organising holidays via a line dancing travel company.

The holidays included group trips overseas and domestically including line dancing festivals, balls and cruises.

After money was paid, the holiday was allegedly cancelled with no refunds provided.

Police initially received 75 complaints for a fraud value of $144,000 from members of the public across Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and the Gold Coast.

A further 127 complaints with a fraud value of $178,000 were received after an appeal for information in April 2019.

Police believe there may be more scam victims and continue to appeal for any victims to contact police.

The men have each been charged with 202 fraud offences.

Both men were due to appear at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court today.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1900459648 within the online suspicious activity form.

