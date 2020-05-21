Menu
BREAKING: Car on fire after serious crash near Chinchilla

Peta McEachern
by
21st May 2020 6:04 PM | Updated: 7:25 PM
EMERGENCY crews are responding to a serious car crash near Chinchilla where a car is reported to have been engulfed in flames. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said a serious traffic crash occured near Chinchilla along Chinchilla-Tara Rd. 

The spokesman said the crash occured about 5.50pm and initial reports indicated the car was on fire.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two fire crews are currently on scene alongside paramedics and police.

It is understood three ambulance crews had been dispatched to the scene. 

More to come... 

chinchilla crash emergency police qps

