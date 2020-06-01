Dead body found outside Mount Morgan Hospital

Queensland Ambulance Service was on the scene. Photo: Bev Lacey

EMERGENCY services responded to reports of a dead body found outside of Mount Morgan Hospital this morning.

At about 7.45am, paramedics and police were called to the hospital on Black St.

Initial reports indicate the deceased was believed to be a woman.

On arrival, paramedics confirmed the woman was deceased.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said the incident was "medical" related.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed the incident was not suspicious.