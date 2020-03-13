BREAKING: Pilot charged over passenger’s death

UPDATE 4.15pm:

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau could not determine what caused the engine failure of 1770 Castaway's Cessna 172M when it handed down its report into the fatal 2017 Agnes Water plane crash in October last year.

Ongoing Investigations by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority in conjunction with the Gladstone Criminal Investigation Branch have resulted in pilot Les Woodall, 67, being charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing death and one count of causing grievous bodily harm.

At the time of the ATSB report being published CASA said it was reviewing the findings and would formally respond to the recommendations after careful consideration of all the issues.

After a "complex" investigation ATSB could not determine what caused the power loss and engine failure of 1770 Castaway's Cessna 172M when it crashed into the dunes at Middle Island on January 10, 2017.

Business owner Bruce Rhoades relocated to Victoria after the accident, however he died in September last year following a year-long battle with brain cancer and leukaemia.

Late 2018 Mr Rhoades spoke publicly about how he believed he had been unfairly targeted by CASA and disputed many of its findings.

The woman who was killed was sitting in the rear-left seat.

The 13-year-old boy in the rear-right seat suffered a fractured vertebrae in the neck, a significant internal head injury, fractured pelvis and fractured left ankle.

While the pilot and the other passenger in the front seat were injured, they did not suffer neck injuries.

