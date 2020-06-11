Battery maker chasing up to $22.9 million in fresh funds

A company surfing the growing global need for batteries hopes to raise nearly $23 million to keep going as it continues to suffer big losses.

CAP IN HAND

Batteries will power our cars, homes and industries in the future but getting there won't be cheap or easy.

A perfect illustration of this can be found in Redflow, the loss-making Brisbane battery maker which has gone back to the market with cap in hand.

Redflow announced another in a long series of capital raisings yesterday (THURS), seeking an immediate $6.25 million but aiming for up to $22.9 million to bankroll its global activities through June next year.

The company, headed by boss Tim Harris (illustrated), specialises in what's known as zinc-bromine batteries, as distinct from the lithium-ion variety which powers cars, garden tools and the like.

A large scale battery made up from zinc-bromine modules designed by Redflow

With a manufacturing plant in Thailand, Redflow has chalked up some wins in the past few years targeting telcos, remote areas and industrial facilities. They've got a toehold in South Africa, New Zealand and China.

But it's been a tough slog for Redflow, which joined the ASX 10 years ago after raising $17.5 million and has yet to turn a profit.

Indeed, it's been nothing but red ink so far, with a $3.7 million net loss in the December half and an $11.6 million net loss in the last financial year.

The firm, which most recently raised $8.4 million in May last year, still has about $5 million cash in the bank and no debt. A $2 million tax rebate for R&D and cost cutting efforts, including a salary trim for senior executives, have also helped.

Ultimately, Redflow is counting on the accuracy of forecasters, who have predicted the world's market for so-called "redox flow'' batteries will be worth $US4.5 billion by 2028.

The wider global energy storage sector is tipped to hit a whopping $620 billion by 2040.

Even so, investors appeared underwhelmed with Redflow's latest fundraising campaign, sending its shares down slightly to close at a mere 2.5 cents. They originally floated at $1.