Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
An early childhood centre has closed after a family at the service came into direct contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus.
An early childhood centre has closed after a family at the service came into direct contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus.
Health

Daycare centre confirms coronavirus case contact

by Antonia O’Flaherty
13th Mar 2020 2:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE early childhood centre has closed after a family at the service came into direct contact with someone with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

Parents have been urged to collect their children from the McDowall early learning and kindergarten Only About Children (OAC) campus as soon as possible with the centre shut until Monday.

It comes as the total number of cases in Queensland reached 35, with eight new cases overnight, including the first two outside the southeast corner.

In an urgent letter to parents, Only About Children (OAC) chief executive Anna Learmonth said as a precaution they have today closed the McDowall centre after a family had been in direct contact with a confirmed case of coronavirus.

"The family and child are at this stage unconfirmed cases and are being requested to be tested for the virus," the letter said.

"As a precaution we have made the decision to close the Oac McDowall campus for the rest of today (Friday 13 March), and will undertake a full sanitization clean of the facilities over the weekend.

"We anticipate the campus will re-open on Monday 16 March, but will confirm this to all enrolled families on Sunday 15 March."

Ms Learmonth said the childcare service was working with Queensland and federal Health departments to provide further information as soon as possible.

"As per government advice, if you begin unwell or develop a fever, shortness of breath, cough or respiratory illness you should seek medical attention," the statement said.

"At this stage our understanding is that there is no requirement for your child or family to self-quarantine, or be tested unless you present with relevant symptoms."

 

coronavirus daycare centre health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        premium_icon 10 Things To Do for entertainment this week

        News No excuses for staying at home with these 10 Things To Do ideas to entertain the whole family.

        Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        premium_icon Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in restaurant

        News Kitchen fire erupts in beachside retaurant

        Brave little girl to undergo open heart surgery

        premium_icon Brave little girl to undergo open heart surgery

        Health A Sunshine Coast mother will clutch her daughter’s hand

        FULL RECAP: Candidates clash at heated election debate

        premium_icon FULL RECAP: Candidates clash at heated election debate

        Council News Mayoral and Division 4 candidates answer key questions at forum