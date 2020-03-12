Media professionals mourn death of popular colleague

Tom Greenard, 50, of Salisbury, unexpectedly died of natural causes overnight Tuesday, according to colleagues.

The ABC Brisbane media community is in mourning following the sudden death of a popular radio producer, reporter and sports commentator.

The passionate sports fan, who recently worked on the ABC Queensland Evenings show with Kelly Higgins-Devine, was often a commentator and sideline reporter for ABC Grandstand at Brisbane's A-league soccer matches.

Family, friends and colleagues of the proud father-of-two have paid tribute to the highly regarded producer - who many affectionately called 'Tom the Pom' or Tommy - describing him as a "top bloke" and "larger than life."

Belinda Greenard, 43, of Jimboomba said her ex-husband was a great father to their sons Joel, 16, and Liam, 13.

"He was a great dad. The boys idolised him," she said.

"His kids were the centre of his universe.

"We've been divorced for ten years but he has been nothing but a good dad for the boys from day dot."

On Facebook, Ms Higgins-Devine described how Mr Greenard was funny, loyal and how he loved his two children.

"He was incredibly funny, fiercely loyal, smart as a whip, magnificently generous with his time and energy for his friends, adored playing his drums, wore a Pork Pie hat with aplomb, and loved his two boys Joel and Leon with every fibre of his being," she wrote.

Popular ABC producer and sports fan Tom Greenard passed away overnight Tuesday. Picture: Facebook

"Among many other things, I will miss his limericks, his passion for football (the round ball sort) especially Leeds, and his obsession with risotto."

ABC News sports producer and journalist, Simon Smale, said he and Mr Greenard were both originally from England, so had a friendly rivalry between soccer teams.

"Tom was a big Leeds United fan … and I'm a Southend fan, so we used to pay each other out about that quite a bit," he said.

"He had a very bubbly personality and was always just a good person to have around.

Mr Smale said Mr Greenard loved soccer, tennis, cycling and baseball.

"He was always willing to give a helping hand and he would always take people under his wing.

"He gave me heaps of advice when I started out in this field."

On Twitter, ABC journalist Isobel Roe posted a photo and described how Mr Greenard had helped her when she first started.

"Everyone at @abcbrisbane has a Tom Greenard story … here's mine," she wrote.

"A shocking, unexpected loss for such a tight knit work family. He took this photo on what was one of my first live crosses as an intern for Breakfast (sic) in 2012.

"He had so much time for us new kids."

Many spoke of how much he loved his kids.

"Heart is aching for all close to him and especially for his boys to whom he was so obviously and proudly devoted," Matt Webber wrote.

Tom Greenard with his two beloved sons in 2017. Picture: Facebook

Jonathan Kelly of the Leeds United RMC Queensland Facebook group said members were also devastated to hear of Mr Greenard's passing.

"He'll be remembered for the love of his two boys, his excellent work, his fine taste in music and his passion for football. Gone far too soon, the world is a lesser place," he wrote.

Mr Kelly said Mr Greenard loved his hats, so he had recently given him a new hat with the group's logo on the front.

"Tom has been with us from the very beginning of the group, recently turned 50, started drumming again and his last words to me were 'We're going up, aren't we? Love the bucket hat!," he said.

"I'd kept one aside for Tom because he loves his hats … and plus it's retro and Leeds fans were known for wearing them 40 years ago."

Originally from Bedford in the UK, Mr Greenard previously worked for the BBC.

He was a co-presenter for the ABC at the 2019 Gold Coast Marathon, a co-commenter at the 2018 Brisbane Tennis International finals and a reporter at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

He was also a co-founder, producer, panellist and occasional presenter for the 'Proper Premier League' podcast on ABC Grandstand between 2015-2018.