Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three residents have been nabbed as part of a criminal network pipeline which allegedly transported drugs almost 950km across Queensland.
Three residents have been nabbed as part of a criminal network pipeline which allegedly transported drugs almost 950km across Queensland.
Crime

Syndicate that sold drugs online taken offline by cops

by Brayden Heslehurst
7th May 2020 4:29 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CRIMINAL network pipeline from Brisbane to northern Queensland is in tatters after a co-ordinated effort from police across the state to shutdown the trend.

Investigations from Mackay Police and the Wynnum Criminal Investigation Branch showed pseudoephedrine was allegedly being illegally purchased in Brisbane.

The pseudoephedrine, which is commonly used to make methamphetamines, was then allegedly sent to regional Queensland through online purchases and parcel deliveries to produce recreational drugs.

Police investigations led to officers from the Wynnum CIB storming a Hemmant home in on Wednesday, April 22 and arresting three people after finding a large amount of pharmaceutical drugs and prescriptions.

Pseudoephedrine was the drug allegedly purchased and transported.
Pseudoephedrine was the drug allegedly purchased and transported.

Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter said the discovery was part of a growing pattern in the state.

"We've found that with the increasing trend of online purchases and parcel deliveries throughout the state, many criminal networks reach out into regional Queensland undetected," he said.

"People in Brisbane, where there's a lot of people and attention, think they can have this type of activity done in rural areas where there's a lot less people and they believe less attention.

Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop
Wynnum Police senior sergeant Wayne Richter. Picture: AAP/Renae Droop

"This is an example of how we work alongside our colleagues in regional Queensland with many investigations to prevent the disruption of crimes."

As a result of the investigations, a 26-year-old female and two 36-year-old men from Hemmant were charged with numerous drug offences including producing dangerous drugs and possession of dangerous drugs.

They will appear in the Wynnum Magistrates Court later this month.

Originally published as Brisbane syndicate sold drugs online 950km north shut down

crime drugs editors picks police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Light at end of tunnel for tourism operators

        premium_icon Light at end of tunnel for tourism operators

        Travel Queensland tourism operators are starting to draw up recovery plans after Prime Minister Scott Morrison suggested interstate travel could be back on the table.

        30 jobs lost after building company's shock Coast closure

        premium_icon 30 jobs lost after building company's shock Coast closure

        Business A global building products giant will close its Coast branch

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Health Premier concerned about alarming spike in assaults in homes

        Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        premium_icon Teachers not responsible for kids who stay home

        Education Parents warned that any child who stays home won't be taught