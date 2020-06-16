Brisbane wary of dangerous former Bronco

GOSFORD, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 13: Andrew McCullough of the Knights offloads the ball in a tackle during the round five NRL match between the Newcastle Knights and the Melbourne Storm at Central Coast Stadium on June 13, 2020 in Gosford, Australia. (Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)

The Broncos will not underestimate the threat of former teammate Andrew McCullough in Thursday's clash with the Knights, tipping the hooker to leak Brisbane's secrets to his new club.

McCullough sought an immediate release from Brisbane last month - the club he had been with since he was 13 - to link with Newcastle for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Since the Queensland Origin hooker left Red Hill, the Broncos lost first-choice No.9 Jake Turpin to a fractured leg, forcing them to debut young gun Cory Paix against the Roosters.

Brisbane is expected to officially sign New Zealand international Issac Luke on Tuesday to bring some depth back to the hooker position, but with Thursday's match looming, the club will have to face the man they let go.

McCullough has settled in comfortably at Newcastle over the past fortnight and his former teammates are expecting him to be at his best in Gosford.

Fullback Jamayne Isaako said they also expect McCullough to share some of Brisbane's secrets, making Newcastle an even bigger threat.

"It will be pretty interesting coming up against Macca after he left the group," Isaako said.

"He spent the whole pre-season with us and played a couple of games at the start (of the season), which will probably benefit them with what he knows about us as a group.

"He knows a fair bit about us and knows how we get around the park so I'm sure being on the opposition, he'll probably be exploiting us a little bit.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get a win over him."

McCullough played 12 years of first grade in Brisbane. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images.

Despite the highly-anticipated showdown between McCullough and his former teammates, Broncos forward Joe Ofahengaue said there was certainly no bad blood between the two.

Ofahengaue said everyone in Brisbane still had a lot of love for the 30-year-old.

"He's loved here at the club by everyone," he said.

"It will be a bit weird going up against him. Everyone here is good mates with Macca. We all love him.

"We're really proud he got his opportunity down there but now we're playing against him.

"He's obviously going to be telling them about a lot of our shapes so we're going to have to try something new on him this week. He's going to be over there snitching on us."

Originally published as Brisbane wary of dangerous former Bronco