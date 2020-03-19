Britney ‘bullied’ over latest Insta photos

Britney Spears has begged fans to stop saying “mean things” to her on Instagram.

"For me I get really excited about my posts … and I like to share them with you all!" the 38-year-old said in the caption of a quote that said, "Nobody watches you harder than people who can't stand you."

"I've never owned a white bathing suit before and I simply liked the red background," she wrote.

Although the Toxic singer claimed to have never owned another white swimsuit before, in September she shared a picture of herself posing in another white one-piece.

From March 2 to March 5, Spears posted several photos of herself standing in front of a red backdrop, wearing the same one-piece swimsuit with ruffled sleeves in each of the pictures.

One fan joked in the comments, "That red background receiving more promo than glory." Another said the pop star "invented posting the same picture for 10 days".

"Reading all of the mean comments really hurts my feelings … and I wanted to share because you really shouldn't be saying all of these mean things to someone you don't even know.

"This goes for bullying anyone really!" she told her followers.

Spears also recognised that the world is dealing with "hard times" amid the coronavirus pandemic, which should "really teach us to be nice to one another".

"I think it's important to see things that bring happiness during hard times and making light of a situation can sometimes help people," she said. "I love you all … stay safe … and be nice."

Spears' younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, supported her by commenting with a clapping hands emoji and a red heart emoji.

Other celebrities also backed her up, including Carmen Electra, who wrote, "So true."

Spears has been outspoken about online bullying in the past. In December, she admitted she is hesitant to post because of all the "mean comments" she gets.

"If you don't like a post … just keep it to yourself and unfollow that person," she said. "There's no reason to ever go out of your way to make mean comments and bully people."

