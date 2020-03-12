Menu
A kitchen fire erupted in a Birtwill St restaurant early this morning. Stuart Cumming
News

Building 'full of smoke' as fire blazes in retaurant

Ashley Carter
by
12th Mar 2020 7:22 AM
FIREFIGHTERS have saved a Coolum Beach restaurant from going up in flames after a fire erupted in the kitchen this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews were called to the Birtwill St business about 6am.

The single-storey building was "full of smoke" when firefighters arrived and flames were issuing in the kitchen.

The QFES spokeswoman said the fire was out by about 6.15am and it only caused some damage to the back door.

Energex officers disconnected the power and firefighters remained to make the scene safe.

