Bull’s ‘itchy bum’ cuts power to 800 homes

A Scottish bull named Ron is lucky to be alive after trying to scratch an itch on a power pole - and accidentally cutting power to hundreds of neighbouring homes.

Ron, who lives on a rural property in South Lanarkshire in Scotland with owners Hazel and Greg Laughton, caused chaos on Thursday night after rubbing up against the pole.

Posting in a community Facebook group yesterday, Mrs Laughton explained the incident and apologised for the inconvenience, which caused a power outage that lasted until 4am on Friday morning.

"Our bull Ron would like to apologise to everyone in Chapelton and Strathaven for causing last nights power cut to over 700 homes!!" the post reads.

"He had a itchy bum so scratched it on the electricity pole and knocked the transformer box off!

"He's just happy to be alive this morning after somehow escaping 11,000 volts and a large bump on the head! Think we will rename him 'Sparky'!"

The post went viral, attracting thousands of likes, shares and comments.

Neighbours joked the incident was "shocking" and that you "couldn't make that story up".

"Burgers all around then!" another cracked.

The four-year-old limousin bull is now something of a local celebrity, with the BBC interviewing the Laughtons about the hilarious mishap.

Mrs Laughton said they didn't realise what had happened until they saw the knocked-over box early the next morning - and that Ron seemed to realise what he had done.

"We were standing looking at it and the bull just sheepishly walked up to the fence. He just looked a bit stunned. I don't think he really knew what had happened during the night," she told the BBC.

"He is going to lose his scratch pole as we need to fence it off now so he can't get to it.

"This has given everyone a good laugh - people have been walking up the road looking for him."

Originally published as Bull's 'itchy bum' wreaks havoc