Bully victim calls for Coast to spread kindness

ANTI-BULLYING: Mount Coolum resident Chantal Simons is urging the Sunshine Coast to take part in the Do it for Dolly Day. Photo: John McCutcheon

A Mount Coolum resident, who led the first all-women charity team across the Simpson Desert, is calling for the Sunshine Coast to spread kindness on this year's Do It For Dolly Day.

Chantal Simons, along with 11 other women, raised more than $24,000 for Dolly's Dream last year through their motorbike crossing and have no plans of letting the Covid-19 crisis overshadow this year's day.

"Putting a stop to bullying is incredibly important work. I was bullied as a kid and I know how far-reaching the negative effects of bullying are," she said.

"So, if that can be prevented or solved for any kid in the word, I think it is important to be a part of and support that."

While Covid-19 postponed this year's desert crossing and other fundraising events, Ms Simons is hoping to use social media as a tool to spread Dolly's message.

"Since we are all in quarantine … I would love for everyone to wear blue, which is Dolly's favourite colour and to spread the message of kindness," she said.

"Take photos with your blue attire on, put them on social media and hashtag the s--t out of it.

"Hashtag do it for Dolly', do it for Dolly Day, Dolly's Dream, speak even if your voice shakes and lets plug social media with kindness and do this together."

Set up in memory of Amy 'Dolly' Everett, aged 14, who took her own life after an extended period of bullying, Dolly's Dream aims to empower and educate the community to prevent bullying.

Dolly's Dream senior adviser Jessie Mitchell said raising awareness about bullying during the COVID-19 pandemic was more important than ever, as the organisation expected to see a rise in kids being cyber bullied.

"Children and teenagers are on devices so much more at the moment, both for learning and for social contact and recreation," she said.

"And this at a time when their parents might be struggling with other difficulties, such as working from home, and might have trouble supervising their kids as much as they would like to."

Having completed the Simpson Desert crossing, Ms Simons said the experience was one that could be used to eradicate bullying and she would be interviewing some of her fellow riders on an Instagram live video.

"A big thing for us was to stick together and … to view the diversity among the group as a massive positive," she said.

"When you look at people's positive qualities and how they can contribute to the common goal … I think that is a very good way of avoiding bullying.

"Bullying focuses on the negative aspects of being different, whereas what we did was include people because they have different qualities that make them amazing people."

The charity organisation is also urging people to make an act of kindness on May 8.

To get involved with Dolly's Dream and to help prevent bullying and cyber-bullying visit the Dolly's Dream website: https://dollysdream.org.au/our-community

If you or someone you know needs help, call:

•Lifeline: 13 11 14.

•Suicide Call Back Service: 1300 659 467

•Beyond Blue Support Service: 1300 22 44 36