Burger ingredient half of Aussies hate

Are you one of those people who furiously discard the pickle from your Macca's cheeseburger?

It's the ingredient that has divided Aussies from the beginning of time, and will probably continue to do so.

Many will argue that pickled cucumbers have no business on pizzas, and they may be right. But what about burgers - do they have a home wedged between two buns?

Officially declared the most divisive burger ingredient, the pickle was actually voted as a must-have by exactly 50 per cent of Aussies, according to new research by Deliveroo.

The online food delivery platform surveyed 1000 Aussies aged 18-65, across all states.

But what do you think? Tell us in our poll below.

"As a pickle lover myself I can't see why you'd ever remove these from your burger order," Joe Satari from Deliveroo said.

"It's the great burger debate - they add a delicious layer of salty flavour to a burger, but I think that's what the other 50 per cent of Aussies dislike about them so much."

According to him, "the more pickles in a burger, the merrier".

"I'm not alone with half the country voting pickles as a must-have on burgers."

Putting the controversial ingredient aside - the one thing Aussies do agree on is their love of burgers.

For over half of the population, burgers are the dish of choice with two-thirds of the country ordering the popular item more than once a month.

"They're also super adaptable, meaning that vego's, vegans and meat lovers can get involved," Mr Satari said.

"When you get that craving, you can have your burger exactly how you want it.

"Aussies like to customise their burgers, opting out when it comes to less popular items such as blue cheese and kimchi and opting in when it comes to adding extra patties, chips, sauces and pickles."

The rise of American-style burger restaurants in Australia has also meant they are now very Instagrammable.

In case you didn't know, today is World Burger Day and in celebration of this glorious day, Deliveroo is offering up to 50 per cent off at almost 100 burger restaurants via its app.

When it comes to how often we as a nation were ordering burgers, it's more than once a week for 5 per cent of people, 15 per cent said just once a week and 24 per cent having their fix twice a month.

"Our research shows that Aussies favour cheeseburgers the most (46 per cent), followed by chicken burgers (30 per cent). Other varieties such as mushroom burgers scored far lower, with just 2.4 per cent ordering these most, and veggie burgers scored 6.6 per cent of orders," Mr Satari told news.com.au

"Our order data shows that plant-based meats are the fastest rising in terms of popularity."

Those looking to take Deliveroo up on the offer can order from a participating restaurant via the app today (Thursday, May 28).

OTHER BURGER OFFERS

Grill'd has launched its #DressUpForGrilld challenge via TikTok, calling on customers to get fancy and dress up in their most creative threads for the chance to win a year's supply of burgers.

To take part in the challenge, customers must click into their best fancy dress then share a video of the occasion with their Grill'd order via TikTok or Instagram, tagging @GrilldBurgers and #DressUpForGrilld.

You can enter as many times until June 19. Winners will be announced on the Grill'd website and contacted via social media on June 22.

