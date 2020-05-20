Burglars steal fatal crash victim’s jewellery

A devastated mum has had to tell her sons that burglars stole their dad’s jewellery that she’d kept for them since he was killed in a car crash in 2015.

A devastated mum has had to tell her sons that burglars stole their dad’s jewellery that she’d kept for them since he was killed in a car crash in 2015.

WHEN thieves ransacked Karlee Roberts' Springfield home, they took a lot more than household goods.

They also took watches and jewellery belonging to her late husband, Scott Roberts, who was killed in a head-on crash with a truck five years ago.

"This just took me and the boys right back to when we first lost him," Ms Roberts said.

Scott with his kids Clayton and Riley.

Even worse, she'd only told her sons - Clayton, 5, and Riley, 11 - two days earlier that she'd kept Scott's jewellery for them.

"I hadn't actually ever told my children that I'd kept the jewellery. There were some watches Scott had and I'd told the boys 'they're going to be yours' and they were so excited," she said.

"What I found the hardest was that I'd just told them about it, and two days later, I had to tell them they're gone."

"My eldest boy doesn't cry often but he just broke down. He was a mess, he was devastated."

Scott Roberts was killed in a car crash in 2015.

The thieves also stole the couple's wedding rings, Scott's watches, his necklace, and jewellery handed down from Ms Roberts' grandmother and great-grandmother.

A portable hard drive containing photos of Scott and his family was also stolen, but was later recovered by police who have made an arrest.

Everything - from Ms Roberts' work diary to her hair straighteners and portable air conditioner - were taken in the raid.

Scott Roberts with son Riley.

In the nearly nine years they were married, Ms Roberts said Scott was her best friend.

"He was a very involved father. He'd come home from work and he wouldn't put his feet up, he'd ask me what I needed," she said.

"My boys lost their dad, but they will always know that their dad loved them so much. I'll always tell them that."

Originally published as Burglars steal fatal crash victim's jewellery