GRANTS AVAILABLE: The bushfire at the Paynes family's property 'Kerwee' at Eidsvold East in 2019. Picture: Contributed
Bushfire grants now open to communities

Sam Turner
18th May 2020 5:00 AM
GRANTS of up to $100,000 are now available to help Queensland communities after a horror bushfire season.

The joint initiative by the state and federal government will make $6 million available through two open funding rounds from 2020, to 2022.

This has been created to provide flexible grants to Queensland based non-government organisations, research bodies, industry groups and peak bodies, community groups, and Local Governments in the 23 disaster-affected local government areas.

Areas affected such as the North Burnett will have grants available to assist in implementing projects aimed at driving community recovery, increased fire awareness, and building local resilience.

To allow for a flexible support for recovery initiatives, there will be two staged funding rounds.

Round one, valued at $1.8 million is now open, with funding rolled out from 1 August 2020.

Small grants are valued from $2500 up to $50,000, and large grants valued from $50,001 up to $100,000.

Applications close at 2pm, June 3, find out more here.

