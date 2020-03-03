Human remains uncovered at excavated crime scene

The third and final day of excavation at the Chinchilla Weir crime scene 03/03/2020.

The third and final day of excavation at the Chinchilla Weir crime scene 03/03/2020. Zoe Bell

UPDATE 1.30PM:

SKELETAL remains believed to be those of missing toddler Kaydence Dawita Mills have been found at Chinchilla Weir.

Detectives investigating the suspected death of the missing toddler this morning discovered skeletal remains at the area of bushland near the Chinchilla Weir that was excavated earlier this morning.

Officers were seen walking from the excavated crime scene to a funeral van while behind a tarpaulin.

This follows the arrest of a 40-year-old Chinchilla man and a 28-year-old Chinchilla woman charged with one count each of murder, interfering with a corpse and torture.

UPDATE 11AM:

POLICE detectives are back on the scene of a child murder investigation with heavy machinery where it believed the body of Kaydence Dawita Mills is buried.

Workers have been excavating the crime scene since 7.15am with police present at the dig site.

Police have been seen taking bags of evidence away from the site while a funeral van has been parked nearby.

It is believed a black suitcase was taken from the scene as evidence.

It comes after the case against Sinitta Tammy Dawita, 28, and Tane Saul Desatge, 40, was mentioned in court in Dalby yesterday. The pair was remanded in custody for the next three months after being charged for the alleged murder and torture of the Chinchilla toddler.

No application for bail was lodged.

It's understood Desatge is not Kaydence's father, but was in a relationship with Dawita at the time of the alleged offences.

A relative of the Chinchilla toddler said the investigation into her disappearance was ramped up after her old sister spoke to a counseller.

Detectives escalated their investigation when Kaydence's 12-year-old sister told a school counseller in Mackay about her disappearance last September, according to the relative.

"The rest is confidential," the family member said.

"It all ended up coming out in the end over the next few weeks that Kaydence was gone. If nothing was said, we'd still be in the dark. It's been a rollercoaster all right - up and down."

"Dealing with something like this has been unthinkable."

Kayden, then aged 2, was reported missing by her biological father in 2016, her family said.

Dawita, who has five other children, has always maintained she gave Kayden up and did not know her whereabouts, a relative said.

In December, the back yard of a Chinchilla home was searched and excavated by detectives and forensic officers, however Kaydence was not located.

A cadaver dog was also used in the search.



MONDAY 5PM: Police will continue their excavations on a section of bushland near the Chinchilla Weir tomorrow in relation to an alleged murder case.

They will maintain a presence at the crime scene overnight.

MONDAY 1PM: DETECTIVES are currently excavating a section of bushland at the Chinchilla Weir in relation to an alleged murder case.

A crime scene was declared at the location on Chinchilla Tara Rd yesterday, and it is believed police maintained a presence overnight.

At 11.15am there were a total of six uniformed officers and two plain-clothed officers, and a tent had been set up within the sectioned off area.

Investigators could be seen using underground detection equipment to search parts of the bushland.

They were also seen using a measuring tape, carrying evidence bags and photographing parts of the bushland.

A 40-year-old Chinchilla man and a 28-year-old Chinchilla woman have both been charged early this morning with one count each of murder, interfering with a corpse and torture in relation to the disappearance of Kaydence Dawita Mills who has been missing since 2016.

A teddy bear and a bunch of flowers has been left at the scene by a member of the public.