Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Drug driving test.
Drug driving test.
Crime

Carpenter’s drug drive charge a ‘wakeup call’

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Apr 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 8:41 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GETTING caught drug driving was a "wake-up call" for a 33-year-old carpenter, a court has heard.

Brett Ross Halter, 33, entered a guilty plea to drug driving in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo told the court Halter was ­intercepted on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale about 11.55am on February 28 when he tested positive for drug ­driving.

Halter told police he had smoked a joint several days earlier, however the test showed presence of meth.

Defence lawyer Bianca Hight said this was a one-off incident for her client, who had spent time around "the wrong people".

"This offence has been a large wake-up call for him," Ms Hight said.

Halter was fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

More Stories

crime gladstonecourt gladstonecrime gladstone drug driver queensland crime
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        VIRUS UPDATE: Three new cases, new $1300 COVID fine

        Health Premier confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Queensland in the past 24 hours and announced a crackdown on people targeting frontline workers.

        Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        premium_icon Complete breakdown of Qld’s new rental laws

        Property Queensland’s new rental laws to deal with COVID-19 impacts explained

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        At home we will remember them: Anzac Day 2020 guide

        News Dawn Service live stream, how to celebrate in Queensland

        Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        premium_icon Out until June: Union’s grim home schooling warning

        Education Home schooling could last until Term 3, teachers’ union warns